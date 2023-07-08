Bologna star is waiting for an offer from Juventus

Marko Arnautovic has established himself as one of the standout attackers in Serie A over the past few seasons, but he now desires to leave Bologna. The Austrian forward has garnered the admiration of Max Allegri, and he was previously linked with a move to Juventus at the beginning of the last season.

Although Juventus remains eager to enhance their attacking options at the Allianz Stadium, they have recently acquired Arkadiusz Milik to add experience to their attack. However, Arnautovic, feeling dissatisfied with his time at Bologna, is actively searching for a new club. Football Italia reveals that he harbours hopes of a potential move to Juventus.

Considering the transfer window is still in its early stages, there may be several changes occurring at various clubs before it concludes. Arnautovic is optimistic that one of these changes will involve him securing a new home where he can continue playing.

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic has had a good spell in Serie A and will be a fine senior striker to add to our squad, but we have just brought Milik back and have more than enough options in that department.

Unless we sell someone, we will not be in the market for a new attacker in this transfer window.

For now, we need to focus on strengthening other parts of the squad that do not have enough depth.