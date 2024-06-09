Bologna is not in a hurry to sell any of the players who helped them secure Champions League qualification last season.

The Red and Blues have improved over the last two seasons and now have some of the finest players in Serie A.

All their players put in a great effort to qualify for the Champions League, and some are being targeted by bigger clubs.

One of their stars who is almost certain to leave the club is Riccardo Calafiori after his fantastic season.

Thiago Motta is set to become the next Juventus manager, and he is naturally expected to take some Bologna stars with him to Turin.

Calafiori has emerged as one of the players Juve will sign, but Bologna is not in a hurry to lose him.

They are waiting until the end of Euro 2024 to decide his future, and a report on Tuttojuve claims Calafiori will have to request a transfer before they consider offloading him.

He will remain at the club if he does not push for a move, as they have no issues with keeping the talented defender.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori knows he cannot miss a chance to play for the biggest club in Italy, and we expect him to ask to leave Bologna if we offer him a good deal.