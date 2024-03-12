The agent of Lewis Ferguson admits that his client would be open to following Thiago Motta to Juventus.

The Emilians are enjoying a sensational campaign under the guidance of the Italo-Brazilian manager. They currently sit fourth in the table and are gunning for Champions League qualification.

In recent weeks, talks of Motta replacing Max Allegri in Juve’s dugout have intensified.

While the current Juventus boss still has another year on his contract, it is widely known that he will either sign a renewal or part ways with the club at the end of the season.

So if Motta were to take the reins at Continassa, Ferguson would love to accompany his manager on the journey from Bologna to Turin, confirms his agent.

“I want to point out that my client could have signed for any team in Serie A on a free transfer, but he chose Bologna after having had various conversations with Sartori and Di Vaio,” revealed Bill McMurdo in his interview with TV Play via TuttoBolognaWeb.

“The choice turned out to be a winning one considering the extraordinary season they are having.

“There are many rumors linking Lewis to teams of the caliber of Napoli, Inter, Milan, and Juve, but he has always been clear with Bologna.

“If one of these teams ever contacts him, the Bologna management will evaluate the offer.

“Thiago Motta is an extraordinary coach and if he were to go to Juventus, considering the respect he has for Lewis, he would like to have him with him, and it would be difficult for my client to refuse such an offer.”

Ferguson signed for Bologna from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022. His contract with the club runs until 2027.

The 24-year-old is a Scotland international who can play various roles in midfield. He currently acts as an attacking midfielder in Motta’s 4-2-3-1 system.

He has thus far contributed with six goals and five goals in 29 outings across all competitions this season.