Bologna has made it clear that Riccardo Calafiori is not available for transfer, frustrating Juventus in their pursuit of the defender.

Juventus considers Calafiori one of the top defenders in Serie A and are keen on reuniting him with Thiago Motta.

The player himself is interested in joining Juventus, but he is not pushing for a move that would force Bologna to sell him.

After securing qualification for the Champions League, Bologna aims to make an impact in the competition and continue their European campaign in the future. To achieve this, they intend to retain their key players, including Calafiori.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has been persistent in their efforts to sign him, but Bologna is deterring them by demanding an unrealistic fee, effectively stalling negotiations and thwarting Juventus’ attempts to secure their target.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori was one of the best players in his position in Serie A last season and we can understand why Bologna would be reluctant to sell.

But eventually, the players they are protecting will all leave and we would get a chance to sign Calafiori.