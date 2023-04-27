Bologna struggling to get a key player fit for Juventus match

Bologna is sweating over the fitness of Marko Arnautovic ahead of their match against Juventus this weekend.

Bologna faces a Black and White side that hasn’t won any of their last four domestic matches, losing all and it is a game Juve must win.

The Bianconeri would be eager to give their fans something to be happy about and Bologna will not want to be the club that suffers.

Calciomercato reveals Arnautovic is still touch-and-go for the fixture and Bologna is desperate for him to be a part of their squad for the game.

Juve FC Says

We must beat Bologna, so it would be a boost for us if Arnautovic does not play because he is one of their dangerous men.

However, our players must be prepared to earn all three points from that fixture regardless of who plays or does not.

Our current run of form could make us slip out of the top four if it does not improve as soon as possible.

We expect everyone that wears our black and white shirt from now on to know how important it is to win every game left before this campaign ends.

It would be interesting to see how they will react to the exit from the Coppa Italia in that game.