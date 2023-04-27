Arnautovic
Club News

Bologna struggling to get a key player fit for Juventus match

April 27, 2023 - 5:30 pm

Bologna is sweating over the fitness of Marko Arnautovic ahead of their match against Juventus this weekend.

Bologna faces a Black and White side that hasn’t won any of their last four domestic matches, losing all and it is a game Juve must win.

The Bianconeri would be eager to give their fans something to be happy about and Bologna will not want to be the club that suffers.

Calciomercato reveals Arnautovic is still touch-and-go for the fixture and Bologna is desperate for him to be a part of their squad for the game.

Juve FC Says

We must beat Bologna, so it would be a boost for us if Arnautovic does not play because he is one of their dangerous men.

However, our players must be prepared to earn all three points from that fixture regardless of who plays or does not.

Our current run of form could make us slip out of the top four if it does not improve as soon as possible.

We expect everyone that wears our black and white shirt from now on to know how important it is to win every game left before this campaign ends.

It would be interesting to see how they will react to the exit from the Coppa Italia in that game.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Milik

Will Milik’s current form affect his Juventus future?

April 27, 2023
Pruzzo

“Juve players couldn’t wait” Roberto Pruzzo reacts to Juventus loss to Inter Milan

April 27, 2023
Massimo Pavan

Massimo Pavan slams Juventus for their recent run of form

April 27, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.