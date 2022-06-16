This summer, Juventus would like to add a new striker to the fold, someone who is capable of acting as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic.

While the casting has expectedly expanded to include a large host of players, Marko Arnautovic remains amongst the favorites.

The vastly experienced striker enjoyed a solid campaign at Bologna, finding the net on 14 occasions in Serie A while acting as one of the leaders of the Rossoblu.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are continuously in contact with the Austrian’s agent Claudio Vigorelli who also represents Nicolò Zaniolo.

The source mentions that the 33-year-old does like the Bianconeri’s project, but Bologna are reluctant to sell their hitman.

In a recent press conference, the club’s director Giovanni Sartori clearly said: “Arnautovic is not on the market, but you never know…”

The 33-year-old has a contract with the Emilian club until 2024, which allows the Rossoblu to play hardball.

But while Bologna are taking their time to ponder over the Old Lady’s proposal, Juventus directors are also keeping track of alternative profiles.

The list includes Giovanni Simeone who recently made a permanent switch from Cagliari to Hellas Verona following his initial loan move.

The shortlist also features Arkadiusz Milik who is a longtime transfer target for the club. The former Napoli bomber currently plies his trade at Olympique Marseille.