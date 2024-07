Clubs are picking Bologna apart after their fine performance in Serie A last season, which ended with them qualifying for the Champions League.

One of their most sought-after players is Riccardo Calafiori, whom Juventus wanted to add to their squad.

Calafiori has chosen Arsenal as his next destination, and the two clubs have been locked in talks over the transfer.

Bologna expects to sell him in the coming weeks, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they could turn their attention to Rugani to replace him.

Rugani is one of the most experienced defenders they can add to their squad, as they are desperate to do well in the Champions League.

Qualifying for the Champions League again will be a tougher task, but with more experienced players, Bologna believes they can replicate last season’s performance, and Rugani is an important target.