Bologna is looking to shop at Juventus in this transfer window to improve their playing squad.

Juve has some players that they need to offload and the return of some of their youngsters from their respective loan spells has made their squad even bigger.

The Bianconeri will be happy to allow some of them to go, and Bologna is interested in two of their players.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims they want to sign Nicolo Rovella and Daniele Rugani.

Rovella has just returned on loan from his former club Genoa. Juve signed him at the start of last year and he hasn’t played for them yet.

However, he would struggle to do that this season as the Bianconeri needs experienced men in midfield to win trophies, so he might be sold on sent out on loan.

Rugani struggled to play last season and he could be forced to leave Juve if he wants to play more football more often.

Juve FC Says

Rovella and Rugani are two players Juve will likely not need in this campaign, and we can allow them to leave.

Our current squad is bloated, and it needs to be trimmed down, so if we get offers for unwanted players, we must make it easy for the suitors to sign them.