Juventus is getting closer to making Thiago Motta their next manager as he meets with Bologna today, potentially for the last time.

Motta has done a fantastic job at the home of the Red and Blues, and his team’s qualification for next season’s Champions League has made him one of the top-rated managers.

Juve has no doubt that he is the man for their team after Max Allegri left his role as their manager days ago.

The Bianconeri are not even speaking to another manager as they believe Motta will accept their proposal.

Motta is meeting with Bologna today, and their president hopes to convince him to stay and announce after the meeting that he will sign a new deal, Calciomercato reveals.

However, the report also adds that it is likely Motta will inform them of his decision to leave and take the opportunity at Juventus.

Juve FC Says

We have put everything on the line to make Motta our next manager because he has been a fantastic coach in Serie A this term.

We expect him to accept the offer, but there are other top coaches available on the market if he declines to join us.

