Bologna to spoil Juventus’ transfer plans with a new deal for their target

Mattias Svanberg is a transfer target for Juventus as they continue to look to add new stars to their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Bianconeri always want to sign the best players from their fellow Serie A clubs and the Bologna man has been on their radar.

They are not the only club looking to sign the 22-year-old Swede with Calciomercato claiming that Atalanta, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli are also interested in him.

However, Il Resto del Carlino via the same report claims Bologna knows several clubs want him and they are now looking to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

The report says they are planning to offer him a new deal until 2026 and they are prepared to increase his salary to 1m euros per season.

Juve has been signing younger players in recent transfer windows and the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski have proven that it is a good strategy to work with.

Svanberg has been at Bologna since 2018 and has shown some good form during his spell with them.

Joining a top club like Juve could make him an even better player.

He scored 5 goals from 31 leagues appearances in midfield for Bologna last season and will look to build on that in the upcoming campaign.