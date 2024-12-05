BOLOGNA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 01: Riccardo Orsolini of Bologna FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and Brescia Calcio at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on February 01, 2020 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Bologna will reportedly receive a major boost as Riccardo Orsolini should be available to face Juventus this weekend.

The Champions League new boys will arrive in Turin to lock horns with the Bianconeri on Saturday evening. This will be a special occasion for Thiago Motta who will take on his former club for the first time following his summer departure.

According to IlBianconero, Bologna’s travelling party will include Orsolini who managed to swiftly shake off a knock sustained during Tuesday’s Coppa Italia clash against Monza.

The Emlians began their cup campaign in style, hammering their visitors by four unanswered goals. However, they were left to sweat over the condition of their top goalscorer who left the pitch in the 39th minute, shortly after putting his name on the scoresheet.

Therefore, the 27-year-old was in doubt for the trip to Turin, which would have been a major blow for the Rossoblu given his importance to the cause. Nevertheless, the source reveals that the Italian has now recovered from what was only a slight knock, so he should be ready to take the field against the Bianconeri.

Orsolini was on Juve’s books between 2017 and 2019, but never had the opportunity to prove his worth in the famous black and white jersey. Instead, he made his big breakthrough while on loan at Bologna in 2018, so they eventually purchased him on a permanent basis.

Since then, the Ascoli native has been a true protagonist for Bologna. He has now established himself as one of the most dangerous wingers in Serie A. He’s known for cutting from the right wing to set up a shot with his elusive left foot.

This season, Orsolini has thus far scored six goals in his 12 Serie A outings, while providing two assists for his teammates.