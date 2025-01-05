Bologna are determined to maintain the services of Kacper Urbanski by all means necessary to repel Juventus and any other suitors.

The 20-year-old started his career at Lech Poznan before being poached by the Emilian club in 2021. He has been a member of the first team since 2022, making great strides under Thiago Motta in the previous two campaigns.

This season, the Pole hasn’t been a regular starter under Vincenzo Italiano, only making seven appearances in Serie A thus far, only once from the first minute. Nevertheless, Urbanski is still considered amongst the most talented young players in Serie A, so the Rossoblu have no plans to deprive themselves of his services any time soon.

As Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) explains, Bologna have recently exercised their option to extend the player’s contract from 2025 to 2026 to avoid losing his services on a free transfer at the end of the season. Nevertheless, his future remains up in the air, especially with Motta reportedly keen to reunite with him in Turin.

Therefore, Bologna directors Gianluca Sartori and Marco Di Vaio are working on a long-term extension that would ward off Juventus, or at least ensure them a decent return in case they were to sell the young midfielder.

But in the meantime, Urbanski’s market value is estimated at around 6 million euros, with his deal expiring in 18 months. So it remains to be seen if the Champions League new boys will succeed in their attempts to push back the deadline. Otherwise, they might be forced to sell the youngster at the end of the season.

Urbanski is also a rising figure with the Polish national team. He made his senior international debut last June and has now gone on to earn 11 caps thus far.