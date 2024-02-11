Juventus faces the prospect of paying a substantial fee to secure the signature of Joshua Zirkzee after this season, as he continues to impress. The striker has emerged as one of the standout forwards in Serie A this season, showcasing his talents while representing Bologna in the Italian top flight. Juventus has closely monitored his performances and holds confidence in his ability to bolster their team’s attacking prowess.

Zirkzee, eager to ply his trade for a higher-profile club following his tenure with Bayern Munich, presents Juventus with an enticing opportunity. Although Bayern Munich retains a buyback clause in the agreement, Zirkzee may harbour ambitions of joining another prominent club, thereby opening the door for Juventus.

According to reports from Tuttojuve, Bologna would entertain the possibility of Zirkzee’s departure in the summer transfer window, albeit at a considerable cost to any interested party. The report suggests that Juventus would likely be required to match the fee Manchester United paid to acquire Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer, estimated to be around 70 million euros.

Juve FC Says

The market for footballers has become highly inflated recently, so this valuation is not so much of a surprise.

If he keeps playing well in this second half of the term, there will be teams that can pay that much to sign him if we think he is too expensive.