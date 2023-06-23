Bologna wants to take another Juventus youngster on loan

After being loaned to Bologna in the previous season, Andrea Cambiaso, who was signed by Juventus from Genoa, had the opportunity to gain valuable playing time. Juventus believed that a loan spell would be beneficial for his development.

Now, Cambiaso is expected to play a significant role for Juventus in the upcoming campaign. However, Bologna is interested in securing another loan deal with Juventus, this time for Samuel Iling-Junior.

Iling-Junior, a young English player who has been promoted to Juventus’ first team, has not been a regular starter. Bologna sees this as an opportunity to convince Juventus to allow Iling-Junior to join them on a temporary basis for the next season, according to Tuttojuve’s report.

Bologna aims to provide Iling-Junior with increased game time, recognising the potential benefits for both the player’s development and their own squad.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is a fine talent, but he needs game time to reach his full potential and we need to take this chance and give him that.

The young attacker has proven to be one of the finest youngsters in the group, and a season on loan at Bologna could make so much difference in his career.

It would be a good move as long as they commit to giving him regular game time because he would hardly play enough matches for us if we keep him in our group.