Juventus is actively pursuing Jhon Lucumí from Bologna to help resolve their ongoing defensive crisis in the upcoming January transfer window. The 26-year-old Colombian defender has proven himself to be one of the top talents in Serie A, consistently performing at a high level for Bologna. Last season, Lucumí worked under Thiago Motta at the club, and his experience in Italy has made him an ideal candidate to strengthen Juventus’ defence.

Lucumí’s strong performances have not gone unnoticed, with Juventus keen on adding him to their squad. The Bianconeri believe his experience in Serie A makes him a reliable choice, as they search for defensive reinforcements for the second half of the season. With several key players in their backline facing injuries and others underperforming, Juve’s defensive unit has been a cause for concern.

However, Bologna is reportedly determined to retain Lucumí for the remainder of the season. According to Tuttojuve, the club is aware of Juventus’ interest but has no intention of selling their star defender in January. Bologna, currently struggling to balance domestic league commitments with Champions League football, is keen to keep their key players intact for the remainder of the campaign.

While Lucumí would likely be open to a move to Juventus, Bologna’s firm stance means that a January transfer is unlikely. In such circumstances, Juventus might have to shift their focus and consider alternative defensive targets to address their issues at the back. It is always difficult to make significant signings in the January transfer window, as many clubs are reluctant to part ways with important players mid-season.

With Bologna unwilling to let Lucumí leave this January, Juventus must now act quickly to identify other viable options to strengthen their defence.