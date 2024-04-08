Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is reportedly ready to join Juventus if the two clubs manage to find an agreement over a transfer.

The 21-year-old is a Roma youth product who spent last season at Basel before joining Thiago Motta’s ranks last summer.

Under the guidance of the young manager, the Italian transformed from a fullback into one of the most exciting young centre-backs in Serie A.

The Bianconeri have been keeping tabs on several interesting profiles from the Emilian club, and chief among them is Calafiori.

The club is searching the market for a left-footed centre-back who can essentially replace the departing Alex Sandro.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the player gave the green light to join the Turin-based giants in the summer.

Therefore, it’s now up to Juventus to strike an agreement with Bologna who are reportedly seeking a figure between 25 and 30 million euros.

As the source tells it, the Old Lady will be looking to lower the price tag by inserting one of their players into the package, possibly Fabio Miretti or Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.

An alternative route would be to raise funds by selling Dean Huijsen who has some prestigious suitors all around Europe, including the likes of Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund.

The Spain U21 international has been earning plaudits for his displays at Roma since joining them on loan in January.

So as Albanese explains, selling Huijsen would provide Juventus with the necessary funds to sign Calafiori, a profile that they were already close to poaching several years ago when he was a client of the late Mino Raiola.

The Bologna defender has contributed with three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions this season. His contract with the Rossoblu runs until 2027.