Bonaccini hopes Chiesa and Vlahovic remain at Juventus

Juventus fan and Italian politician Stefano Bonaccini hopes the Bianconeri can keep Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic amidst reported interest in both players.

The Bianconeri are facing an uncertain summer and it seems almost every one of their player has been placed on the transfer market.

The Black and Whites remain committed to improving their options and they also want to ensure they return to winning trophies next season.

However, because they will not play in the Champions League, they might be forced to sell some players, which has led to speculation about the future of Vlahovic and Chiesa.

However, Bonaccini hopes they stay but understands if they are sold. He said via Tuttojuve:

“Chiesa and Vlahovic? Personally, I would like them to stay because Vlahovic is a very young centre-forward, and at that age, few players have scored the goals he has.

“Plus, he has the characteristics of a great player, a box player. Chiesa has been unlucky with injuries, but he is an asset to Italian football and beyond.

“I hope both of them stay. I understand that sometimes, in the business side of football, when faced with certain offers and the need to rebuild or strengthen a team, it can happen. It would be a shame because I would like to see them, as they are young and talented, in the Juventus shirt.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic should ideally lead our next rebuild, but we also know it is very difficult to keep them when we need to raise funds to stay financially healthy.

If the club sells any of them, we expect a replacement to be brought in quickly as well.