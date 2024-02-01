Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura was presented with an opportunity to join Juventus, as the Bianconeri initiated a search for a new midfielder.

Juve, having delayed their pursuit of a midfielder until late in the transfer window, sought to acquire Bonaventura from Fiorentina.

Given that his contract concludes at the end of the ongoing season, Bonaventura may harbour aspirations of playing for a prominent club.

Juventus proposed signing him in the current transfer window, expressing willingness to remunerate Fiorentina for his services. However, their overture was rebuffed.

Typically, in such scenarios, the player can play a pivotal role in influencing his club to consider the offer. In this case, Bonaventura could have been instrumental in facilitating the transfer to Juventus. However, Tuttojuve reports that he remained unmoved by the interest from the Bianconeri and did not endeavour to catalyse the transfer.

His reluctance to depart Florence and his apparent disinterest in assisting Juventus in securing his signature underscored his commitment to his current club.

Juve FC Says

Bonaventura probably felt it was simply too late for him to change club, and it remains unclear if Juve was willing to offer him a long-term deal or just a short one.

He is already 34 and will want to keep playing, which will not be guaranteed at Juve.