Boniek blames Agnelli for removing his star at the Allianz Stadium

Prior to the stadium’s inaugural in 2011, Juventus decided to honor 50 of the club’s legends by naming a star after them at the Allianz Stadium.

The selection naturally prompted some debate concerning some inclusions and exclusions, but the biggest controversy was caused by the removal of Zibi Boniek’s name.

The Polish legend was initially amongst the chosen names, but his name was then removed before the inaugural as some of the Bianconeri fans objected his inclusion due to some remarks he made after leaving the club. His star was instead handed to Edgar Davids.

The 65-year-old enjoyed a successful stint in Turin between 1982 and 1985, winning a host of trophies before moving to Roma.

Boniek would then make some comments which were perceived to be against the club and former director Luciano Moggi amidst the Calciopoli scandal that erupted in 2006.

The former player is still unhappy with Juve’s decision to remove his star, and blames club president Andrea Agnelli for it.

“Andrea Agnelli decided to take off my star from the stadium to please that fringe of fans who created problems for him, because I admitted to be a Romanist,” said Boniek in an interview with Il Messaggero via ILBianconero.

“There will come a day when Agnelli will understand that he has made a big mistake. I have never offended anyone. All I said is that an important club like Juventus didn’t need managers to help them win games off the pitch.”