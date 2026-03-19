BERGAMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Kenan Yildiz of Juventus looks on during the Coppa Italia match between Atalanta BC and Juventus FC at New Balance Arena on February 05, 2026 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Former Juventus attacker Zibi Boniek insists that Kenan Yildiz would have been good enough to break into the starting lineup of the club’s golden generation.

The Polish legend was considered one of the main stars of the 80s generation, which went on to conquer Europe.

Former Juventus president and owner Gianni Agnelli nicknamed him Bello di notte” (Beauty at night) for his knack for scoring goals in evening fixtures.

Zibi Boniek pours praise on Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

That generation boasted iconic names, including the likes of Michel Platini, Paolo Rossi, Gaetano Scirea, and Claudio Gentile.

To this day, many fans and observers consider the 80s team as the best group Juventus had ever assembled throughout the club’s glorious history.

And yet, Boniek argues that Yildiz has enough talent and flair to book a place among these legendary figures.

“Yes, of course, Yildiz would play in that team. He’s very good,” said the 70-year-old in his interview with La Stampa via IlBianconero.

Boniek would have removed Bonini to include Yildiz

Boniek, who often played as an attacking midfielder or a second striker during his time at Juventus. However, he would have gladly dropped back to the middle of the park to make room for Yildiz, while sacrificing his former teammate, Massimo Bonini.

“Let’s say we would have removed Bonini and I would have done his job just to accommodate Kenan, since I could have played anywhere on the pitch.

“Perhaps we would have sacrificed (Marco) Tardelli. But we would have found a place for Yildiz.”

The former Juventus and Roma star believes that Yildiz is the only Juventus forward who has the quality to elevate the level of the entire team.

“The Turk is the only player with the quality and character of a true Juve player among the current forwards.

“Him and Vlahovic. Of course, the others are good too, of course, but being good enough for Juventus is a whole different story.”