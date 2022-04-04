Boniek gives his reaction to Juventus loss to Inter Milan

Former Juventus star and UEFA vice president, Zbigniew Boniek, claims Juventus had less luck in their match against Inter Milan yesterday, which resulted in them losing the game.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful they will get a win and move above their rivals on the league standings, but that never happened.

It was a very close game that could have gone either way, and it took a penalty to separate both clubs eventually.

Juve also had their shout for a spot-kick, but it was correctly waved away by the referee and VAR. Inter held their nerve and won the match.

Boniek doesn’t see any controversy in the game and believes Inter deserved the penalty, but Juve didn’t have the best of luck.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Nice match, Juve not very lucky, Inter good. In the end, the controversies prevail.

“Annoying to see players of ninety kilos just touched, fall like sponges. Compared to the penalty assigned to Inter, a casual foul, but according to regulation there is.

“Football is a contact sport, but perhaps it is too much like basketball. Yesterday I did not see an error on the occasion of the goal that decided the game.”

Juve FC Says

The game was a tough one and we knew that beforehand because Inter had something at stake, while we were under less pressure.

Credit to them for getting the points, but we did well and can now focus our energy on getting more points on the board in our remaining games of the season.