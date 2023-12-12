Former Juventus player Zibi Boniek asserts that the Bianconeri may not be playing well currently, but he acknowledges their ability to compete even without a spectacular performance.

Despite not displaying an exciting style of play, Juventus has remained in the title race under the management of Max Allegri. While Allegri’s tactical approach may not always be thrilling, he has consistently demonstrated his managerial acumen and a knack for achieving positive results.

However, Boniek suggests that Juventus has been winning games either by luck or without necessarily deserving the victories. This observation implies that, despite their current standing in the title race, there may be room for improvement in terms of the quality and consistency of their performances on the field.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juventus is getting the results for now. It’s a similar story to Roma, they don’t play well. They are cynical and they won against Napoli even though they didn’t deserve it. They have such a mentality that if they’re behind you you always have to be careful. Inter seems stronger to me.’

Juve FC Says

Winning is all that matters in football; how you get it done is not always that important.

The Bianconeri have had a good season, considering their resources and while they are in the race for the Scudetto they stand a good chance of winning it.