Boniek says it is normal for Dybala to want to leave Juventus

Paulo Dybala is heading out of the Juventus exit door after failing to find an agreement with the club over a new deal.

That is a major decision, and it has been a big deal on the news for some time.

A move away from Juve after seven years is huge and some of the club’s fans are not entirely convinced it is the right decision. They believe the Bianconeri should give him what he wants in a new deal.

However, former Juventus player and UEFA Vice President, Zbigniew Boniek, says it is normal that he is leaving the club.

He insists the player should be able to choose to stay or leave any club for whatever reason they can find.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “He is a great player, he makes the difference in any match. But there are prosecutors who want to make transfers to earn money and the same players who have reached a certain age want to earn a lot, I think wherever he goes it will be very well rewarded.

“I do not find anything scandalous in this choice of player, he has the right to choose to leave at the end of the contract as long as he gives everything when he goes on the pitch “.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has served us very well and the seven years he has spent at the club so far have been great.

However, he was never going to play for us forever and the club will only keep a player if it makes sense to them as well.

If the former Palermo man believes he would get a better deal at another club, then we wish him good luck in that regard.