Boniek says Juventus and Super League clubs want to destroy football

Former Juventus star and UEFA official Zibì Boniek has commented on the Super League again and insists those pushing for the idea to succeed simply do not love football.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the clubs that still believe the idea can succeed and are working hard to achieve their goals.

The Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli gave up his prestigious roles in UEFA and ECA to ensure the idea succeeds.

He also betrayed his close friend Alexander Ceferin, so there is no going back now.

Because of all this, he is pushing to ensure the idea achieves success, but Boniek insists those still supporting it, even as UEFA reforms the Champions League, are simply greedy.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Here we don’t just think about money, but we also want to overturn the rules of sporting merit. Participating by divine right means overturning the values ​​of football. We are not Americans, where they are used to different rules.”

Adding: “The supporters of the Superleague are not giving up on the project for now, but continue to participate in the current tournaments. If they want to go continue with the Super League, give up the national championships. The truth is that in the name of a greater volume of business, they want to destroy the system.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League remains one of the competitions that can break UEFA’s monopoly.

However, the organisers missed a chance to make it successful when they made it a closed shop at inception.

It is hard for fans to trust them now, which hands UEFA a huge advantage in the battle.