Boniek says Juventus were lucky in their 8-game winning run

Former Juventus man Zbigniew Boniek, who now holds the new title of UEFA vice president, has made an unsympathetic comment towards Juventus following the game against Napoli.

Boniek said, as reported by TuttoMercatoWeb: “Juve has been winning for 8 rounds, why? Why didn’t they play against a team like Napoli, and had a lot of luck. Yesterday Subdued by Napoli”

On Friday night Napoli defeated Juve 5-1 ending their eight-match winning streak which has now set up the Naples side to win their first Scrudato since 1990.

Following the win, Napoli received incredible reviews from the Italian press but the same cannot be said about Juventus and their manager.

Napoli is now ten points ahead of Juve and will be more than hopeful that they will end their Scudetto drought, in fact, they have every reason to believe they will also do well in this season’s Champions League, such is their form.

Juve will be devastated after the loss and deserve all the negative comments that have been coming their way and the words of people like Boniek should be used to drive them on to improve and make sure they do not suffer another humbling like the one they experienced against Napoli on Friday night.