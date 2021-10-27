Bonucci 400, Allegri 200 – The most interesting stats and facts ahead of Juventus-Sassuolo

On Wednesday evening, Juventus need to return to winning ways if they still intend on catching the league leaders, especially following Milan’s latest win on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri will host Sassuolo, with history being on their side. According to the club’s official website, the Old Lady has 12 wins out of the 16 Serie A encounters played against the Emilian side. Four matches ended in a draw and the Neroverdi won only one, which dates back to October 2015.

However, Sassuolo’s lone victory was also recorded in a midweek round during a season where Juventus started on the wrong foot.

On their home stadium, the Bianconeri won 7 out of 8 matches against the black and green side, scoring 23 goals in the process.

If Leonardo Bonucci features in the match, then it would mark his 400th Serie A appearance. He would still need 16 more outings to enter the Top 50 of all time players in terms of the appearances in Italy’s top tier.

On the other hand, Max Allegri will be managing Juventus for the 200th time in Serie A. He will be the third manager to reach this milestone. The other two are the legendary Giovanni Trapattoni (402) and Marcello Lippi (258).

During his young career, Manuel Locatelli rose to prominence while playing for the Neroverdi, but it’s worth mentioning that his first career goal was scored against them while he was still a teenager featuring for Milan.

Let’s hope that the young midfielder produces a solid display in the middle of the park against his former teammates.