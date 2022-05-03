Leonardo Bonucci admits Juventus has regrets about this campaign after dropping so many points in it.

They had started the season hoping to reclaim the league title from Inter Milan, but a poor beginning meant they had to settle for a place inside the top four.

The Bianconeri had chances to get back in the title race as the leading clubs continued to falter.

However, they never took them, and Max Allegri’s men will have to challenge for the next Scudetto instead.

Speaking about their season, Bonucci admits they made a mess of their chances by dropping too many points.

He said via Calciomercato: “There is a bit of regret, we have lost points along the way that we would have needed to fight to the last, but in this moment of change we can encounter obstacles that must be taught. We have obtained qualification for the Champions League. , the hope is to do something more next year in Italy and in Europe.”

Juve FC Says

This was another campaign where we paid for dropping too many points and not winning when we should.

Considering the team has had three managers in three seasons, the players probably need some stability to achieve the desired results.

Hopefully, they will find it next season with Allegri still at the helm.