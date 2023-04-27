Bonucci and Allegri clashed during Inter Milan match

Juventus had a chaotic night in their 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in yesterday’s semi-final of the Italian Cup.

The game was finely poised after the first leg ended one-all and Juve fans expected their side to return from Milan victorious, but that never happened as the Nerazzurri got a deserved win.

Juve had a bad night, and a Football Italia report revealed a touchline clash between Max Allegri and Leonardo Bonucci.

The gaffer had considered the defender unfit after the hour mark and wanted to sub him off, but Bonucci spotted it and went on to argue that he was fit to finish the game.

However, Allegri ignored his plea and removed the injury-prone centre back, but the change did not help to improve the result.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has played only a few games for us this season because of injury, so it is not surprising that he was struggling in that match.

We also do not expect him to be happy to leave the game because he would feel he can influence it even further.

However, Allegri wants to protect the Azzurri star and also ensure he has fit players on the pitch.