Bonucci and Chiellini don’t hate Ronaldo, here is proof

Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini recently slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for the negative impact his presence and departure had on Juventus.

It is easy to misunderstand their take as hatred for the attacker. However, a new revelation shows that Ronaldo truly harmed Juventus as a team.

Tuttosport via Football Italia reports that the attacker may have scored over 100 goals for the club, but his behaviour on and off the pitch wasn’t appreciated by his teammates.

The attacker reportedly broke the rules that had been set to keep things in order and everyone in check in the dressing room.

He hardly tracked back to help his teammate and didn’t buy into the team spirit at the club.

Other players at the club felt the rules were different with him and it affected their performance on the pitch.

Juve FC say

Because of his reputation before he moved to Juve, it is understandable that Ronaldo will want to lord over everyone else at the club.

But the truth remains that football is a team sport and no one is bigger than the team.

Juve couldn’t even win the Champions League we signed him to help us gain, and we also failed to win Serie A last season.

Bonucci and Chiellini have given nothing but honest assessments of the situation at the time and it shouldn’t be seen as an expression of hatred towards their former teammate.

Max Allegri is facing a massive rebuilding job at the Allianz Stadium, but the good news is that only a few people in the world can do a better job. With time, his team will dominate Italian football again.