Bonucci and Chiellini looking forward to another season of partnership at Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have been the backbone of the Juventus defence over the last few years.

The defensive duo also has a solid partnership in the Italian national team and they helped their nation to win Euro 2020 last weekend.

They are currently on holiday, but they made the front page of Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb reporting that they will return to continue their rock-solid partnership at the back for Juventus.

The report says both players are looking forward to returning to Juve and working with Massimiliano Allegri again.

They helped the returning manager to dominate Serie A in his first stint as the club’s boss.

After losing the league title to Inter Milan last season, they are prepared to win it back and both defenders will surely play their part.

Chiellini is technically a free agent at the moment after his previous Juve deal expired at the end of last season.

The club hasn’t announced a new one yet, but the feeling in Turin is that he would definitely stay at the club.

It appears that the Bianconeri wants him to return from his holidays before they make him an offer of a new contract.