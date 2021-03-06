Bonucci and De Ligt faces race against time to play Lazio match

Juventus will face Lazio next in their bid to close the gap between them and the top of the league table.

The Bianconeri are already far behind the two Milan sides in the title race and they know they have to win this match.

Biancoceleste is one team challenging for the top four positions and this is a must-win for them too.

Juve needs their best players in top form, but they are still not sure of the availability of two key players for the game.

Ilbianconero reports that Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci are racing against time to feature in the game.

Both centre-backs have been out of action for some time now and have just returned to training.

The report says they didn’t train fully with the group yesterday, which suggests that their fitness isn’t at the desired level just yet.

It even adds that the uncertainty about team selections goes to other positions and Cristiano Ronaldo is the only certainty to start the game.

These injury absentees have been the big problem that Andrea Pirlo has faced this season, as it robs him of the chance to know his best XI.