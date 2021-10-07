Bonucci apologises for his red card against Spain

Leonardo Bonucci has apologized for his red card against Spain in the Nations League semi-final yesterday.

The Juventus defender earned two quick yellow cards in the first half and was sent off.

His departure made Italy’s work harder and Spain beat them 2-1, eventually.

They had been 1-0 down before he left and the centre-back has apologised, claiming that he is even angrier at himself than the Azzurri fans.

That defeat ended Italy’s incredible unbeaten run, which stretched to 37 games, a world record.

But Bonucci believes they will bounce back again, perhaps even stronger than they were before.

“I’m angrier than you, first of all with myself,” Bonucci wrote on Instagram.

“I’m sorry and I apologise. But this Italy will rise and be stronger than ever.”

Bonucci is one of the most experienced players in the Italian national team and is also known as a calming influence at the back.

He will now look to put this behind him and deliver a better performance in his next outing for Italy.

Juve will hope he doesn’t lose his composure that way in their matches when club football returns after this weekend.

The defender has been one of the mainstays of the Bianconeri team and has retained the trust of Max Allegri.