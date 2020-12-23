Bonucci apologises to Juventus fans after Fiorentina horror-show

Last night’s game against Fiorentina was arguably Leonardo Bonucci’s worst game for Juventus.

The Italian defender was culpable for two of the visitors’ three goals and he also gave away several chances in one of the most uncharacteristic games that he has ever played for the club.

It inflicted Juve’s first league loss of the season and it came on the same day that their 3-0 win over Napoli was overturned by CONI.

After the game, the club captain took to Instagram to apologize to the fans for his and the team’s overall poor game.

He posted a picture of the teams’ line up and accompanied it with a caption that reads.

“The worst Juventus of this first part of the season. I apologize to the fans in my name, first of all. There is nothing to be added”.

That was Juventus last game before the winter break and there is no worse way for them to have ended this year than that.

Their next game will be against Udinese on the 3rd of January and Andrea Pirlo will hope that his players will take the break to prepare for a good second half of the season.