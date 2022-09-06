Leonardo Bonucci has assured fans Juventus will be in top form when they face PSG in the Champions League tonight.

The Bianconeri and the French champions are the top teams in their group and each will now look to earn early bragging rights over the other in this game.

Juve has not started this term badly, domestically, but the European stage is a different type of challenge.

In the last few seasons, they have been knocked out of the UCL at the round of 16, but they really should make the top two spots in their group.

After their unimpressive 1-1 draw against Fiorentina at the weekend, fans expect a good performance from them against the Parisians and Bonucci insists they will deliver exactly that.

He says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Playing here with these champions is nice. A match does not give a photograph, but it says where we can improve, and what we know how to do. Adding so many new players is not easy, it takes patience. In the Champions League nights something changes, you will see a great Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and we expect them to deliver top performances for us in Paris.

Bonucci has been in the group long enough to understand what the fans expect from the players and we believe he can lead his teammates to secure a result.