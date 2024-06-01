Leonardo Bonucci has backed Thiago Motta to do well as the new manager of Juventus as the former midfielder waits to be announced as the Bianconeri’s latest coach.

Motta is the overwhelming favourite to replace Max Allegri as Juventus manager and will be eager to bring instant success back to the club when he arrives this summer.

Some believe he does not have enough experience to lead the club to success as a manager, but others think he will do a great job.

He has transformed Bologna into a Champions League club despite having a smaller budget and lower-quality players.

Ex-Juve captain Leonardo Bonucci has now discussed the new gaffer’s arrival and backs him to do well when he is confirmed as the coach of the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“He is direct and has a personality: I like him a lot. He has all it takes to adapt Juve to modern football and to do very well, but he must be given time. I appreciated him in the national team, he was very important at Euro 2012: after the draw with Spain in the group he spoke for the first time and told us: “If we continue like this with this spirit we will go to the final with Spain”.

Bonucci has worked with some of the best managers in the world and he was a teammate of Motta, so he knows a good manager in the making when he sees one.