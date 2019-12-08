Bonucci: ‘Beautiful football not enough’

Leonardo Bonucci believes “It’s all well and good creating beautiful football” but Juventus also need “determination.”

The stand-in Juve captain was speaking after the Bianconeri’s defeat to Lazio, their first of the season, ending their unbeaten run.

“We haven’t had that conversation yet, as it’s important to let everything calm down a little bit first, but we certainly had incidents that went against us,” Bonucci told DAZN.

“It was a great first half and we dominated Lazio without allowing them anything really, then after the break both situations that didn’t go our way in attack and some refereeing decisions affected the result.

“We have to improve, that is obvious, because a team like ours cannot concede this many goals,” continued Bonucci.

“We must rediscover that ability to suffer in moments when we’re under pressure. It’s all well and good creating beautiful football, but we also need that determination and hunger to avoid conceding.

“Our path is clear, it’s up to us to put it all on to the pitch.”