There was significant controversy following Juventus’ loss to Real Madrid in the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff. While the Bianconeri were bitterly disappointed to lose a second UCL final in three years to a Spanish team, reports later emerged of an alleged argument in the dressing room during halftime.

Speculation at the time suggested that tensions boiled over, with Leonardo Bonucci allegedly hitting Paulo Dybala during a heated exchange. Various versions of the incident circulated in the media, painting a chaotic picture of a frustrated Juventus dressing room. However, the players involved in the spat have largely remained silent over the years, refraining from discussing the matter publicly.

Recently, though, Bonucci has felt compelled to set the record straight. Breaking his silence, the Italian defender has dismissed the rumours as exaggerated and insisted that much of what was reported was false. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Bonucci said:

“Enough. I also told Barzagli: they continue to say that I created chaos, but it’s not true. Some have reported false things. I only told Dybala to stay calm and think about playing and not be influenced by the warning he had received. I invited him to be more decisive in his interventions and never mind if he could have received a second yellow, even if he was important to us.”

Bonucci went on to clarify his actions, adding, “I put my hands on his shoulders, but only to encourage him. Some have reported different things. I had and still have a beautiful relationship with Paulo.”

Whatever happened in the dressing room that night remains a source of speculation. It’s clear, though, that Bonucci feels frustrated by the false narratives that have persisted over the years. As he rightly points out, moments like these should have remained private, and it is unfortunate that they were leaked to the public.