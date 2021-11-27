Bonucci, Chiesa and the most interesting stats and facts ahead of Juventus-Atalanta

On Saturday evening, Juventus host Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in what is expected to be a tough battle for Max Allegri and his men.

These days, La Dea is considered to be one of the most feared sides in Italy, but of course this hasn’t always been the case, as highlighted by the most interesting stats and facts published by the Bianconeri’s official website.

The source explains how Juventus is the club that has beaten Atalanta the most in Serie A. Out of 118 matches in total, the Old Lady emerged victorious on 65 occasions, with 41 draws and just 12 wins for their opponents.

Moreover, the Bianconeri are unbeaten in the last 24 home fixtures against the Orobici in the league – winning 18 and drawing 6.

In his four Serie A outings against Atalanta, Federico Chiesa has found the back of the net on three occasions. All of his efforts came from the outside of the box, through his right foot and also during the first half.

Finally, Leonardo Bonucci is currently the second in the goal-scoring defenders charts with three strikes thus far this season. The Italian needs one more goal and he’ll set a new personal record in a single Serie A campaign.