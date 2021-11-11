Bonucci clarifies his absence from last week’s clash against Fiorentina

Between football clubs and national teams, the debate is simply endless. It’s not uncommon to see a player getting called for international duty despite being deemed unfit to play at club level.

Last Saturday, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini both missed Juve’s clash against Fiorentina, as Matthijs de Ligt and Daniele Rugani were handed the reign at the back.

Nonetheless, the two veterans received callups from the Italian national team. The captain eventually left the camp yesterday and made his return to Turin as he requires some time off the pitch.

However, Bonucci is still in the Azzurri squad, and he could be set to play a key role in the decisive World Cup qualifier against the Switzerland.

But this didn’t sit well with a section of the Bianconeri fans who proclaimed their dismay on social media, wondering how the 34-year-old will manage to play for Roberto Mancini’s side, but was unable to defend the Old Lady’s colors last weekend.

Bonucci took part in the pre-match press conference on Thursday, clarifying the whole situation.

“I was a bit tired, but I told Allegri I was able to play,” said Bonucci as translated by Football Italia.

“The coach made his decision and it was a good one, given Daniele Rugani’s performance. These are frivolous polemics. They lack respect for the human being. We are always here and we always want to win, both with the club and with the national team.”

Juve FC say

Truth to be told, Bonucci looked like a man who needed some rest during some of his displays this season.

The veteran is one of the most prominent starters in Max Allegri’s lineup, but giving other players (like Rugani) the chance to play once in a while is far from being a terrible idea.