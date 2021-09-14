Bonucci: “Continuity must be a characteristic of Juventus”

On Tuesday night, Juventus will launch their European campaign with an encounter against Malmo in Sweden. Leonardo Bonucci was present alongside manager Max Allegri for Monday’s pre-match press conference.

Expectedly, everyone had to address the elephant in the room, which happens to be the Bianconeri’s horrible start of the season. The team has thus far gathered a single point from the first three Serie A rounds.

Bonucci has been present at the club since 2010 (except for a lone season spent at Milan), and thus, he witnessed the Old Lady’s rise and fall in the last decade.

The Euro 2020 winner emphasized the importance of the consistency in the results, and believes that Juventus players must prove that they’re worthy of wearing the infamous black and white jersey.

“There’s a problem of continuity,” Bonucci said at the press conference as translated by Football Italia. “We must work knowing what we can do, rediscovering the humility that has characterized Juventus’ winning seasons.

“Only as a team we can resume the path that belongs to us. Tomorrow, we must feel responsible for what we do, without holding back.

“When you wear the Juventus shirt, you have to enter the pitch to bring home the only target: victory.

“The pressure is on us, but when you play for Juventus, you have to be used to it. We have to be stronger than all this, tomorrow will be a challenging match, also from a physical point of view.

“Continuity must be a characteristic of Juventus if we want to reach our goals, regardless of the competition.

“In every moment, in every day, in every match, we have to give 100 per cent of ourselves.”

The veteran defender is expected to start the match alongside Matthijs de Ligt at the back, with Giorgio Chiellini given some rest.