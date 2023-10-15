Leonardo Bonucci has reportedly been implicated in the Nicolo Fagioli betting scandal, with a new report alleging that he was aware of the young player’s gambling problem and did not take the appropriate steps to report it.

Bonucci served as the captain of Juventus until this season when he left the club to play for Union Berlin in Germany. He is expected to take Juventus to court, and his departure from the Allianz Stadium was marked by controversy.

This new report, as detailed on Football Italia, suggests that his knowledge of Fagioli’s gambling addiction and failure to report it could lead to legal repercussions for the defender.

Juve FC Says

The longer this gambling scandal rumbles on, the more negative press our name will get and we just have to get it out of the way.

Bonucci no longer plays for us and will answer the questions about his involvement in the case by himself.

Our focus is on clearing our own name and our executives know this will not be an easy ride, but we expect to be ready for it.

Fagioli will likely not be involved in any games for us until a verdict is reached on his involvement.