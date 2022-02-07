Bonucci, de Ligt and others react to the debut performance of Juventus new boys

Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria had debuts to remember as Juventus defeated Verona yesterday.

Both new signings were on the score sheet as the Bianconeri ran out winners in the fixture.

Their presence on the starting XI lifted Juve’s performance, and it is expected to get even better as the season progresses.

Vlahovic is the top scorer in Serie A, and it was not much of a surprise that he scored on his debut.

But Zakaria gave a good account of himself and also capped off his performance with a goal.

His former club, Borussia Monchengladbach, sent him a message on Twitter, tweeting: “Congrats on your debut goal”

Leonardo Bonucci also tweeted: “The enthusiasm of the new ones, the desire of those who were already here. 3 points from Juve”

Matthijs de Ligt was another Juve player that reacted to the win on social media.

The Dutchman posted images on his Instagram account and captioned it: “Our first February win! Big games coming up this month. Welcome on board, @vlahovicdusan and @deniszakaria!”

Juve FC Says

It is great to see the new boys start strongly almost immediately because that will do their confidence a lot of good.

Juve remains in the race for the title now that we have broken inside the top four.

The clubs above would feel the heat and that pressure could make them drop even more points.