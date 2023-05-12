Bonucci delighted to reach a new Juventus landmark

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci made his 500th appearance for the club yesterday and is delighted by the achievement, even though he wished the game ended in a win.

The defender has been injury-prone in this campaign, but he featured in the fixture as the black and whites secured a one-all draw against Sevilla in the first leg of the semi-final of the Europa League.

Juve struggled in the match, but Federico Gatti came to their rescue with a late equaliser against the serial Europa League winners.

At the end of the game, Bonucci wishes Juve won, but he is delighted to have made the landmark appearance regardless.

The defender said via Calciomercato:

“I celebrate happy to have made Juventus history, the team gave me an important draw, a beautiful evening, of course I would have liked to celebrate with a victory.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been one of our finest players for much of the time he has been on our books and is the club’s captain for a good reason.

It is great to see him reach that landmark, but it also shows that he is probably coming to the end of his career at the club and we must plan to replace him.