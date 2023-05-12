Club News

Bonucci delighted to reach a new Juventus landmark

May 12, 2023 - 10:30 am

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci made his 500th appearance for the club yesterday and is delighted by the achievement, even though he wished the game ended in a win.

The defender has been injury-prone in this campaign, but he featured in the fixture as the black and whites secured a one-all draw against Sevilla in the first leg of the semi-final of the Europa League.

Juve struggled in the match, but Federico Gatti came to their rescue with a late equaliser against the serial Europa League winners.

At the end of the game, Bonucci wishes Juve won, but he is delighted to have made the landmark appearance regardless.

The defender said via Calciomercato:

“I celebrate happy to have made Juventus history, the team gave me an important draw, a beautiful evening, of course I would have liked to celebrate with a victory.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been one of our finest players for much of the time he has been on our books and is the club’s captain for a good reason.

It is great to see him reach that landmark, but it also shows that he is probably coming to the end of his career at the club and we must plan to replace him.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Allegri hails Pogba for his performance against Sevilla

May 12, 2023
Rabiot

“It’s a good season” Rabiot opens up after draw with Sevilla

May 12, 2023
Gabriele Gravina

Gravina insists Vlahovic will not be treated differently from Lukaku

May 12, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Matthew gonsalves May 12, 2023 at 1:06 pm

    Absolutely at the end. He was struggling to catch up on the play that lead to the goal. We appreciate his efforts over the years. He did display a few terrific vintage long balls from the back.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.