Bonucci delivers a three-word message after Italy defeated Turkey

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has reacted to Italy’s 3-2 win against Turkey yesterday.

Both nations fell short of their goal of qualifying for the next World Cup in Qatar and faced off in a friendly game.

The Azzurri were embarrassed out of the qualifiers by lowly North Macedonia in a game that may have ended the international career of some of its players.

It means they have now missed consecutive World Cup tournaments and will look to make the next Euros and try to win that competition again.

However, this is a time for a rebuild and Bonucci knows this. After their win against the Turkish national team, he took to his Instagram account and posted an image of himself with the caption: “Let’s start again”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is likely to remain in the Italy national team for the next few years, unlike Giorgio Chiellini, who is expected to retire soon.

We predict Roberto Mancini to build a new team, but the Juve defender still looks in good shape and he will probably be a member of it.

However, Juve needs him more for the rest of this season as we prepare to make a great finish to this campaign.

Hopefully, he would become available soon so he can help us keep many clean sheets before the season ends.