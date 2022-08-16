Bonucci, Di Maria and the most interesting stats from Juventus-Sassuolo

While the fans were cautiously-awaiting the start of the new campaign, Juventus delivered the goods with a strong performance against Sassuolo on Matchday One. The Bianconeri emerged victorious with three unanswered goals, and the club’s official website provided us with the most interesting facts and numbers related to the match.

Winning the season opener at home is a tradition for the Old Lady. The club has now won 12 of the last 13 Round One encounters played in Turin.

In his first appearance as the first team captain, Leonardo Bonucci managed to surpass Dino Zoff in the number of appearances for the club. The defender now sits 7th in the all-time list with 477 outings for Juventus.

For his part, Angel Di Maria broke the deadlock to become the fifth Argentine to score a goal for Juventus in the 21st century. His joins some elusive company in Carlos Tevez, Roberto Pereyra, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.

As for Dusan Vlahovic, he has now scored 11 goals since joining the club in January following his latest brace. Only Lautaro Martinez (13) and Ciro Immobile (12) have scored more in all competitions for Serie A clubs during the same timespan.

Finally, Juventus have won with 3+ goal-margin for the first time since Max Allegri’s return to the club last summer.