Bonucci discusses Demiral’s Juventus departure

Leonardo Bonucci insists Merih Demiral did the right thing by leaving Juventus as Italy prepares to face Turkey in a friendly game.

Demiral is currently playing for Atalanta after he moved from Juve in the summer, following his struggles to be a regular at the Allianz Stadium.

He was an important member of the Bianconeri squad, but they had many defenders and he struggled to be the first choice.

The club agreed to send him to La Dea on an initial loan deal and he is getting the playing minutes he desires there now.

Demiral could face his former Juve teammates like Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini when Turkey takes on Italy later this evening and the former believes he did right to find a new club.

Bonucci said via Football Italia: “Merih is a great person and a great professional. He needs to play to improve, he did the right thing by going to Atalanta.”

Sometimes players have to leave their present club to get the playing time they desire and Demiral was sure he needed that.

The Turkey international is now proving that the decision is the right one, and it is a win-win for him and Juventus.

This is because the Bianconeri will make some good money from his sale in the summer even if Atalanta refuses to sign him permanently.