Bonucci earns high praise for his performance against Italy

Leonardo Bonucci provided the assist for Italy’s goal against England last night, and he has been praised for his performance in the game.

The defender leads the Italian national team and Juve, and he is one of the remaining stalwarts from the Azzurri squad that couldn’t make the World Cup this year.

We expect the defender to continue captaining the team until Euro 2024, and he needs to show why he should be the team’s leader.

He demonstrated that in the game against the Three Lions, and he has been praised for it.

Tuttojuve reveals he was one of the best players on the pitch as a very organised Italian side earned all the points and relegated England from their Nations League group.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is one of his country’s most important players, and we expect him to continue shining for them.

However, he needs to prove that he can deliver the goods as he did in that game.

The defender remains one of our important players, and we hope he would take this form back to the team and help it win matches after the break.

Our other internationals would also look to lead their teams to wins before returning.