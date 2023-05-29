Bonucci equals Chiellini’s tally and some of the stats registered in Juve vs Milan

In the aftermath of another miserable outing for Juventus, the club’s official website provided us with the most interesting numbers registered in last night’s defeat to Milan.

For only the third time in the last 50 years, the Rossoneri have completed a league double over the Bianconeri (after 1990/91 and 2009/10).

For the first time since March 2011, Juventus have suffered three defeats in a row across all competitions. Back then, Luigi Delneri was in charge in the dugout.

Moreover, Milan have managed to keep a third straight clean sheet against Juventus for just the second time in the club’s history. The first dates back to the period between 1988 and 1989 when they collected four shutouts in a row.

For their part, Filip Kostic and the club’s vice-captain Danilo have made their 53rd appearances of the season. The only Juventus player to register more outings in a single campaign over the last 15 years is Argentine hitman Gonzalo Higuain who made 55 appearances for the club in the 2016/17 season.

Finally, Leonardo Bonucci has equaled Giorgio Chiellini’s tally in the number of Serie A appearances by making his 430th outing in Italy’s top flight. The two longtime friends and compatriots now share the 42nd position in the overall standings.