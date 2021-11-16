Bonucci escapes the criticism of Italian media – His Juventus teammates don’t

Well, the country’s worst nightmare could be replicated. For the second time in a row, Italy could miss out on football’s biggest party, otherwise known as the World Cup.

The Azzurri failed to break through the Northern Ireland defenses on their last fixture in Group C, as it ended 0-0 in Belfast. On the other hand, Switzerland smashed four past Bulgaria to book their place in Qatar 2022.

Roberto Mancini’s men delivered a bland performance, and will have to earn qualification the hard way through the playoffs.

Expectedly, the Italian media outlets weren’t amused with the outcome. The major newspapers handed their player ratings, and Leonardo Bonucci is the lone Juventus players to escape their rage.

The veteran was composed at the back, and even pulled off a goal-line clearance to bail out Gianluigi Donnarumma late in the match, saving Italy from further embarrassment.

On the other hand, his Juventus teammates were amongst the majority of players who were widely criticized by the press. We’re talking about Federico Chiesa who started the match, as well as Federico Bernardeschi and Manuel Locatelli who entered in the second half.

Here are the grades of the Juventus players as published by ilBianconero.

Chiesa: Gazzetta 5, Corriere dello Sport 5, Tuttosport 5.5

Bernardeschi: Gazzetta 4.5, Corriere dello Sport 5, Tuttosport 5

Locatelli: Gazzetta 5, Corriere dello Sport 5.5, Tuttosport 5

Bonucci: Gazzetta 6, Corriere dello Sport 6.5, Tuttosport 6.5