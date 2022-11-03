Bonucci gives his reaction to Juventus defeat against PSG

Leonardo Bonucci has admitted Juventus are not happy to finish their Champions League campaign with a defeat but he finds positives in the team’s performance and the return of Federico Chiesa.

Juve has emerged as one of the most-underperforming sides in Europe this season and it is more evident by their European performances.

They have exited the Champions League at the group stages and will continue their continental business in the competitive Europa League.

They needed a result against PSG to assure themselves of a place in Europe’s second-best club competition but lost to the Parisians.

Luckily, Maccabi Haifa was also beaten by Benfica to hand Juve the EUL spot in the group.

Afterwards, Bonucci said to Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato:

“Going out with a defeat cannot make us happy. Of course there are positive ideas such as the performance and the return of Chiesa, but we are not talking about happiness. All the players who are part of the squads are important, from 18 to 35 years old. We missed a goal, now a very important match awaits us to try to shorten who is in front of us in the league.”

Bonucci is a veteran at this club and he knows the team has failed its fans in Europe in this campaign.

But he is right to turn his attention to the upcoming league games because we now expect a top performance from all of them in domestic matches.